Officials investigating fire at Dollar General on East Hastings(KFDA)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a fire at the Dollar General on East Hastings Avenue today.

The Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at the Dollar General on 307 East Hastings Avenue around 2:30 p.m. today.

According to officials, the initial call reported that boxes outside of the business were on fire and threatening the structure.

The first unit arrived and quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters entered the building to check if the fire had spread and to see if there was any damage to the wall. Officials reported that the fire did cause minor damage to the wall.

Crews are still on scene as well as fire marshals.

