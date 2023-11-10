Officials: 1 found dead in Friday morning structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews found one person dead in a Friday morning structure fire near the Loop 335 and Highway 136, officials said.

About 4:40 a.m. this morning, firefighters were called about the structure fire on State Highway 136 in Potter County, according to Steven Denny with the Potter County Fire Rescue.

The building was fully involved and flames were coming from the top.

Part of the building collapsed while firefighters were battling the fire, but crews re-entered the structure as they worked to put out the fire.

After the fire was brought under control, officials found one person dead, Denny said.

The person’s identification is being withheld until their family is notified.

Seven fire trucks and 12 firefighters from PCFR responded. Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Amarillo Medical Services, and the Potter County Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson also responded to the fire.

