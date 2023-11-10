Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Los Angeles plays Dallas on 4-game road slide

Los Angeles heads into a matchup against Dallas after losing four road games in a row
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles Clippers (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-2, second in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Clippers play Dallas.

Dallas went 38-44 overall, 28-24 in Western Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.1 last season.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
Potter County fire crews working structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
Officials: 78-year-old found dead in Friday morning structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
Clovis Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of 2 men in 2021
Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing 1 man, injuring 1 in 2021

Latest News

basketball generic
Jones scores 19 in UTEP’s 123-72 win against USAO
Dorius’ 16 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 79-73 in OT
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, leaves the pitch after getting injured during the...
Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago
Kansas State tries to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 season on Saturday