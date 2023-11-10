Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health hosting ‘Untangle Your Tinsel’ to combat holiday stress

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is having a holiday theme for this week’s Lunch and Learn, focusing on holiday stress.

“Untangle Your Tinsel!” will be the topic for this week’s meeting, which is Wednesday, November 15 from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting will be at Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room on the 16th floor at their 410 South Taylor location.

According to a media advisory, this event will feature a presentation from Coco Duckworth, success coach at Encourage Consulting.

Lunch and door prizes will be provided, according to the advisory.

The event is free, but space is limited. Registration is required to attend. To register, email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu or call 806-414-9941.

