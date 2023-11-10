Who's Hiring?
Kyler Read 5 TDs lead Dalhart to upset win over Denver City for second straight year

VIDEO: Kyler Read 5 TDs lead Dalhart to upset win over Denver City for second straight year
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After coming in as the four seed last year and beating Denver City, the Wolves have done it again.

For the second straight year, Dalhart pulled off the victory over a Mustangs team coming into the playoffs off a district title.

Kyler Read finished the day with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) as the Wolves offense shined in the 40-28 win. Two of Read’s touchdown passes came on key fourth-and-10 conversions as the Wolves showed off the clutch gene in converting those drives into touchdowns.

Hunter Trusler (two total TDs) snagged the final touchdown of the night with a sweet one-handed grab that iced the victory for Dalhart.

Dalhart will face Paradise in the area round after a dominating win for the Panthers over Vernon 49-13 on Thursday night.

