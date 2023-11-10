Hereford passes proposal for $6.5 million sports complex

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The votes are in and the City of Hereford will soon have a new sports complex.

The $6.5 million proposal passed with 562 votes for and 322 votes against. The city has already signed a contract with Hellas, who will build the facility.

“It wasn’t a long hard fight it was a long hard getting the information to the people so that they understood that they would not have to pay for anything. The money is there,” said Cathy Bunch, Mayor of Hereford.

The City, Hotel Occupancy Tax and the Hereford Economic Development Corporation will be funding the project. The facility will include four artificial turfs for year-round use.

“It’s nice to have something here and I think once we get everything rolling, it might show people how beautiful Hereford can be,” said Marisela Nanez, member of Deaf Smith County Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Hereford is determined to impact future generations with the addition of the complex to be built off Kingwood and Park Street in west Hereford.

“It’s for the kids. We are so excited. They are going to be so proud to play in that ballpark. It’s going to have the nicest fields, a neat concession stand and hopefully we will get it landscaped and get it really looking beautiful so that those kids can be proud to play in a neat place like that,” said Mayor Bunch.

Construction is set to start after a post election meeting on Monday with a timeline of four to six months.

The votes are in and the City of Hereford will soon have a new sports complex. (Credit: City of Hereford)

The votes are in and the City of Hereford will soon have a new sports complex. (Credit: City of Hereford)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.