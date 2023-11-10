Good News: Canyon FFA student brings home the gold from nationals in public speaking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many people shy away from speaking in front of a group, but Canyon High School FFA member Kade Lawrence embraces it.

“I began public speaking roughly 6 years ago now,” said Lawrence. “In prepared public speaking I create a speech from a topic that I choose and I fill in the facts, fill in the details, the information, I create the presentation for it.”

Kade’s pursuit of public speaking recently took him to the state FFA competition in Dallas. He shared his experience.

“Going into the contest I was very confident. I’d given the speech plenty of times and had been very successful with it,” said Lawrence. “As we got into the contest, there were some bobbles and hiccups, but it all went smoothly at the end of the day and I persevered through and I made it to the stage.”

Kade was named Grand Champion of the state of Texas with his speech, which also set the stage for competing at the national level.

“It felt tremendous. It was a great accomplishment to be able to represent this chapter and the people here and go represent us, not only Canyon FFA, but our area and our state at the national level,” said Lawrence.

In fact, Canyon’s FFA was well represented at the national competition.

“So mine was under wildlife, so I competed at the wildlife level. And I ended up being top four finalist in the nation, so that was pretty cool,” said Sterling Boyles, Canyon High FFA national finalist. “I feel like, you know, not many kids have made it at this level, and to be able to compete at this level, it’s amazing to me for sure.”

As for Kade, he stepped onto the stage at the National competition last week poised and positive.

“I had a decent bit of confidence, but I knew that it wouldn’t necessarily be easy. There were still going to be very competitive individuals, so I had to really hone in on my abilities and my presentation and really do a good job at nationals,” said Lawrence.

And when the big moment came, and Kade was announced the champion.

“Just a great feeling. You know, you hear all the names called off and yours is the last one and your Ag teacher taps you on the back and you know, there you go. All that hard work, it paid off,” said Lawrence.

Now Kade looks ahead to life after high school and how his skills may be a career asset.

“Maybe a mayor, maybe a congressman or a senator or governor or ag commissioner. There’s possibilities, yes sir,” said Lawrence. “Public speaking is a useful skill, so it’s good to practice it and it’s good to perfect it.”

We decided to practice right away.

“This is some good news, I’m Kade Lawrence,” Kade began. “And I’m Doppler Dave for News Channel 10,” Dave finished.

