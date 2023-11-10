Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it

Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.(Eva Rinaldi | Cropped Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Country music legend Dolly Parton, who has collected 12 Grammys and a pile of various awards in her time, revealed why she’s been skipping the Super Bowl halftime show in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

Parton has shied away from the Super Bowl’s extravagant halftime productions.

She confessed, “Oh, sure. I’ve been offered that many times. I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it — to do that big of a production.”

She added, “When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time, that’s what I was thinking.”

Apart from sharing her thoughts about the Super Bowl halftime show, Parton also opened up about her apprehension when it comes to delving into the realm of rock music.

This genre switch came to light when she was offered induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an opportunity she gracefully declined to avoid overshadowing artists who had dedicated their entire lives to the rock music scene.

This decision ultimately served as the reason for the upcoming release of Parton’s rock album, “Rockstar.”

But, she hinted that her reluctance might change someday, and we could see her dazzling us on that halftime stage.

Until then, fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming album to drop on Nov. 17.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Potter County fire crews working structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
Officials: 78-year-old found dead in Friday morning structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
Clovis Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of 2 men in 2021
Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing 1 man, injuring 1 in 2021

Latest News

New Jersey law enforcement officials captured Gregory Yetman, wanted in connection with the...
Fugitive suspect in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol surrenders to police in New Jersey
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Joey Read tells us about team leaders through the season
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Joey Read tells us about team leaders through the season
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
Plains Dairy has donated a supply of chocolate milk and water, gift valued at $263,000, to...
Plains Dairy donates gift worth $263,000 to support AC, athletes