A Cool and Damp End to the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Most of us will see mostly cloudy skies again today, with the occasional peek of sunshine here an there, especially toward the northeast. A scattered shower chance will be present today as well, with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Highs today will be chilly once again, building into the 40′s and 50′s. We’ll dry out and warm back up for the weekend, where we’ll see a lot of sunshine and highs back into the 60′s.

