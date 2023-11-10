City of Clovis District Three Town Hall Meeting to be held this Tuesday

Clovis, N.M. (KFDA) - The city of Clovis Commissioner Casaus and Commissioner Zamora invite you to the District Three Town Hall Meeting this Tuesday.

The event will take place on November 14, at 6:00 p.m. at La Casa, 1120 Cameo St, in Clovis.

This opportunity is for the public to engage with local leaders, as they will be sharing important information about upcoming projects, capital outlay initiatives, and the latest developments in District Three, according to a press release.

The town hall is designed to let community members ask questions, express concerns and provide input. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.