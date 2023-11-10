Who's Hiring?
Cannon AFB to host virtual meeting to update on PFAS investigation

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - On Tuesday, November 14 at 5 p.m., the 27th Special Operations Wing will host the final polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) update of the year.

According to a release, the Restoration Project Manager from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will provide investigation status updates and answer public PFAS questions.

This virtual meeting is open to the public, but attendees must RSVP prior to the meeting to receive the meeting information. Please RSVP by emailing jozlin.molette@us.af.mil no later than 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.

Zoom will allow users to type their questions into a chat box. All questions will be captured and answered either during the meeting or in the meeting minutes.

