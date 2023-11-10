Camren Cavalier posts unreal 9 TD performance in first half in playoff opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian Wildcats started the playoffs in dominant fashion with a 65-7 win over the Bobcats. The Wildcats led 62-0 at halftime as Camren Cavalier shined once again.

Cavalier finished with nine total touchdowns, all in the first half. The senior star quarterback threw for six and rushed for three more in route to a huge victory in the bi-district round.

Of his six passing touchdowns, two went to Preston Neumeier, two to Max Dumbauld, and one each to Luke Flowers and Camden Cook.

Canadian moves to a perfect 11-0 on the year with the win as they advance to the next round.

The Wildcats will play the winner of Early and Odessa Compass, with those two teams facing off tomorrow. Canadian beat Early 42-14 in the area round last year.

