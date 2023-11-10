Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Camren Cavalier posts unreal 9 TD performance in first half in playoff opener

VIDEO: Camren Cavalier posts unreal 9 TD performance in first half in playoff opener
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:31 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian Wildcats started the playoffs in dominant fashion with a 65-7 win over the Bobcats. The Wildcats led 62-0 at halftime as Camren Cavalier shined once again.

Cavalier finished with nine total touchdowns, all in the first half. The senior star quarterback threw for six and rushed for three more in route to a huge victory in the bi-district round.

Of his six passing touchdowns, two went to Preston Neumeier, two to Max Dumbauld, and one each to Luke Flowers and Camden Cook.

Canadian moves to a perfect 11-0 on the year with the win as they advance to the next round.

The Wildcats will play the winner of Early and Odessa Compass, with those two teams facing off tomorrow. Canadian beat Early 42-14 in the area round last year.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Dalhart's Kyler Read steps up in the pocket and finds Orbin Hernandez for the TD in the second...
Kyler Read 5 TDs lead Dalhart to upset win over Denver City for second straight year
Canyon takes bi-district championship after huge comeback over Wichita Falls Coyotes.
Christan McGuire leads Canyon to 17-point comeback playoff victory over Old High
Perryton Rangers
Perryton Rangers reminisce on football season after tornado disaster
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Nate Skelton, WTAMU and this week’s Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Nate Skelton, WTAMU and this week’s Pick Em’s
VIDEO: Perryton Rangers reminisce on season after tornado disaster
VIDEO: Perryton Rangers reminisce on season after tornado disaster