Amarillo Area Foundation hosting Leading Through Giving: A Panhandle Tradition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting the 31st annual National Philanthropy Day (NPD) Awards Recognition.

The Awards Recognition will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov 17 in the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza Room, located at 401 S Buchanan Street.

The ceremony will recognize individuals, volunteers, foundations, events and others whose philanthropic efforts have made an impact across the Panhandle. This year’s honorees are:

Michele Agostini, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser nominated by Turn Center

Barbara and Ray Bain and family, Family Philanthropic Spirit Award nominated by West Texas A&M University

Education Credit Union, Outstanding Large Business nominated by Education Credit Union Foundation

High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, Outstanding Foundation nominated by Downtown Women’s Center and West Texas A&M University

John and Nancy Kritser, Outstanding Philanthropists nominated by Amarillo College

Miracle week - Children’s Miracle Network, Outstanding Fundraising Event nominated by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

NewsChannel10, Outstanding Media nominated by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo

Rockrose Development, LLC, Outstanding Small Business nominated by Kids, Inc

This year’s keynote speaker is Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls, a global nonprofit that turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunites.

Tables and tickets are now on sale! You can purchase them here.

