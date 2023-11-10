Amarillo Area Foundation hosting Leading Through Giving: A Panhandle Tradition
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting the 31st annual National Philanthropy Day (NPD) Awards Recognition.
The Awards Recognition will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov 17 in the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza Room, located at 401 S Buchanan Street.
The ceremony will recognize individuals, volunteers, foundations, events and others whose philanthropic efforts have made an impact across the Panhandle. This year’s honorees are:
- Michele Agostini, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser nominated by Turn Center
- Barbara and Ray Bain and family, Family Philanthropic Spirit Award nominated by West Texas A&M University
- Education Credit Union, Outstanding Large Business nominated by Education Credit Union Foundation
- High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, Outstanding Foundation nominated by Downtown Women’s Center and West Texas A&M University
- John and Nancy Kritser, Outstanding Philanthropists nominated by Amarillo College
- Miracle week - Children’s Miracle Network, Outstanding Fundraising Event nominated by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- NewsChannel10, Outstanding Media nominated by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo
- Rockrose Development, LLC, Outstanding Small Business nominated by Kids, Inc
This year’s keynote speaker is Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls, a global nonprofit that turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunites.
