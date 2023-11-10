Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Area Foundation hosting Leading Through Giving: A Panhandle Tradition

Amarillo Area Foundation hosting Leading Through Giving: A Panhandle Tradition
Amarillo Area Foundation hosting Leading Through Giving: A Panhandle Tradition(The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting the 31st annual National Philanthropy Day (NPD) Awards Recognition.

The Awards Recognition will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov 17 in the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza Room, located at 401 S Buchanan Street.

The ceremony will recognize individuals, volunteers, foundations, events and others whose philanthropic efforts have made an impact across the Panhandle. This year’s honorees are:

  • Michele Agostini, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser nominated by Turn Center
  • Barbara and Ray Bain and family, Family Philanthropic Spirit Award nominated by West Texas A&M University
  • Education Credit Union, Outstanding Large Business nominated by Education Credit Union Foundation
  • High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, Outstanding Foundation nominated by Downtown Women’s Center and West Texas A&M University
  • John and Nancy Kritser, Outstanding Philanthropists nominated by Amarillo College
  • Miracle week - Children’s Miracle Network, Outstanding Fundraising Event nominated by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
  • NewsChannel10, Outstanding Media nominated by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo
  • Rockrose Development, LLC, Outstanding Small Business nominated by Kids, Inc

This year’s keynote speaker is Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls, a global nonprofit that turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunites.

Tables and tickets are now on sale! You can purchase them here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Potter County fire crews working structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
Officials: 78-year-old found dead in Friday morning structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
Clovis Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of 2 men in 2021
Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing 1 man, injuring 1 in 2021

Latest News

Plains Dairy has donated a supply of chocolate milk and water, gift valued at $263,000, to...
Plains Dairy donates gift worth $263,000 to support AC, athletes
Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours for next week in Claude and Clarendon.
Rep. Ronny Jackson’s staff to hold office hours in Claude, Clarendon
The city of Clovis Commissioner Casaus and Commissioner Zamora invite you to the District Three...
City of Clovis District Three Town Hall Meeting to be held this Tuesday
This Sunday, the 72nd Umbarger German Sausage Festival will return to town at the St. Mary’s...
72nd annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival kicks off Sunday