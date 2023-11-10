72nd annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival kicks off Sunday

UMBARGER, Texas (KFDA) - This Sunday, the 72nd Umbarger German Sausage Festival will return to town at the St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

The festival will serve lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church in Umbarger.

All plates will be $20 and will include:

German sausage

Sauerkraut

Mashed potatoes

Gravy

Green beans

Applesauce

Homemade bread

There will also be a drawing, country store, bazaar and sauerkraut sales, according to event organizers.

