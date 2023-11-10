Who's Hiring?
72nd annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival kicks off Sunday

This Sunday, the 72nd Umbarger German Sausage Festival will return to town at the St. Mary’s...
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UMBARGER, Texas (KFDA) - This Sunday, the 72nd Umbarger German Sausage Festival will return to town at the St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

The festival will serve lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church in Umbarger.

All plates will be $20 and will include:

  • German sausage
  • Sauerkraut
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Gravy
  • Green beans
  • Applesauce
  • Homemade bread

There will also be a drawing, country store, bazaar and sauerkraut sales, according to event organizers.

