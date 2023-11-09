United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s donate 500 books to Storybridge Inc for Amarillo students in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s donated 500 books to Storybridge Inc. to host a mobile book fair for the students at Ridgecrest Elementary School.

Storybridge Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping give books to children in need.

The donation from United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s is part of the Feeding Reading program, meant to help close the gap for children who need more access to books.

“United has been a true partner in advancing children’s literacy in our area and we are so thankful to be introduced to the Kellogg’s Feeding Reading program. This book donation is a high-impact investment in the success of our kids and the flourishing of our communities. We are so proud and grateful to be a part of the difference United and Kellogg’s makes!” said Chandra Perkins, executive director of Storybridge Inc.

During the book fair, qualifying students were able to shop for up to five free books to take home. Nearly 160 students participated in the fair.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Kellogg’s once again to make this donation to Storybridge. Reading is the cornerstone of education. So, supporting Storybridge’s mission is a great way to support our community’s children. There are few things more important to United Supermarkets than supporting education in our communities,” said Fernando Noriega, store director for United Supermarkets.

