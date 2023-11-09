Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tracy Chapman wins CMA Song of the Year for ‘Fast Car’ 30 years after its release

Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock...
Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock tour for human rights by Amnesty International, Sept. 2, 1988.(AP Photo/John Redman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (CNN) – “Fast Car” just never runs out of gas.

Tracy Chapman continues to make history with her 1988 hit of that name.

“Fast Car” won Song of the Year at Wednesday’s Country Music Awards, thanks to a bump by this year’s cover version by Luke Combs.

Chapman received the award as the songwriter.

Chapman was not at the award show but sent a message as an acceptance speech:

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMA’S and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’”

“Fast Car” was the first single off Chapman’s self-titled debut album. It earned her a Grammy in 1989 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It also earned her Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Scammers are making posters to deceived people in Amarillo. (Source: Amarillo Police Department
Amarillo police warns public of ongoing scam involving The Nat on 6th Street
Guyon Saunders Resource Center asks for donations before cold season
Guyon Saunders Resource Center asks for donations before cold season

Latest News

The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering Veterans...
Discovery Center, Wildcat Bluff offering Veterans Day discounts Friday
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to end civil fraud trial, seeking verdict in ex-president’s favor
President Biden says he has been asking for 'longer' humanitarian pauses in Gaza. (POOL)
Biden remarks on Israel's 'humanitarian pauses'
Toot’n Totum is teaming up with the Salvation Army for its annual Change for the Better...
Toot’n Totum, Salvation Army team up for annual ‘Change for the Better’ campaign
Seal of Texas Attorney General's Office
‘Hazard material’ sent to Texas Attorney General’s Office