Toot’n Totum, Salvation Army team up for annual ‘Change for the Better’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum is teaming up with the Salvation Army for its annual Change for the Better fundraising campaign.

Toot’n Totum announced it will donate all campaign proceeds to the Salvation Army’s to support its Red Kettle goal and annual Angel Tree program.

According to a press release, the funds also help support other programs that the Salvation Army corps operate throughout the year across the Panhandle and Lubbock areas.

You can donate to the Change for the Better campaign with the “Round Up for Charity” option at check out. The option will be available at all Toot’n Totum locations across the Texas Panhandle until December 31.

Along with the campaign, Toot’n Totum announced they will also continue a tradition of supporting the Angel Tree program with a separate donation and company shopping day.

In December, company team members will have the opportunity to shop for over 75 Angel Tree tags.

For more information on Salvation Army programs or to find a Red Kettle near you, visit the Salvation Army website or call the main office at 806-373-6631.

