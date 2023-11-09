Texas voters approve Prop 4, bringing property tax cuts to Panhandle homeowners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas voters passed 13 of the 14 proposed amendments, including proposition four.

Proposition four, an $18 billion property tax cut package, was approved by over 80 percent of voters.

Governor Greg Abbott says it’s the largest tax cut in state history.

“Today is a great day for Texas homeowners, we literally were able to vote ourselves a pay raise,” said Cindi Bulla, past chairman of Amarillo Association of REALTORS and Texas REALTORS.

This ‘pay raise’ comes with proposition four, which is aimed at reducing school district property taxes.

The amendment also more than doubles the homeowners homestead exemption.

“From being $40,000 per year to $100,000 per year and what that does is gives a slight reduction in the taxes that you pay on your property taxes per year,” said Charli Rae Gause, marketing director and realtor, Lyons Realty.

“With the tax rates that are in place in 2023, it’s gonna be about $500 to $600, depending on which school district you’re in,” said Jeffrey Dagley, RPA, chief appraiser, Potter-Randall Appraisal District.

Dagley says seniors and property owners with disabilities could benefit even more from these tax cuts.

The proposition also aims to create a cap on the increase in appraised property values, limiting it to a maximum of 20 percent for properties valued under $5 million.

Realtors say this tax cut was much-needed.

“Since before COVID we’ve had a crisis need for inventory and for affordability to be addressed and property taxes in Texas, let’s be honest, that’s been an affordability barrier for a very long time,” said Bulla.

However, she says there are still some barriers.

“It’s a great impact, but we do still have higher interest rates and and higher insurance premiums,” said Bulla.

The Potter-Randall Appraisal District says these new tax cuts will be reflected in property tax bills for 2023.

If you do not have a homestead exemption, the appraisal district and realtors encourage you to apply.

“Now’s the time to file, you can file for free through the Potter-Randall Appraisal District. It does not cost you anything to do, but it’s really important to have it on there for next year’s taxes, so that you have those protections that it brings and then also the tax break as well,” said Gause.

