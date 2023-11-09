Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center invites community to its Veterans Day Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, November 11.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, 4111 S. Georgia.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is open to the public and all are encouraged to come by the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

The program will feature guest speaker Colonel Donald Ellison Jr. and will include an invocation, presentation of colors, pledge of allegiance, a flyover by the Panhandle Warbird Flight and more.

According to event organizers, “God Bless America” will be performed by The Ascension Academy Choir.

