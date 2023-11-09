Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center invites community to its Veterans Day Ceremony

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday,...
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, November 11.
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, November 11.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, 4111 S. Georgia.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is open to the public and all are encouraged to come by the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

The program will feature guest speaker Colonel Donald Ellison Jr. and will include an invocation, presentation of colors, pledge of allegiance, a flyover by the Panhandle Warbird Flight and more.

According to event organizers, “God Bless America” will be performed by The Ascension Academy Choir.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Scammers are making posters to deceived people in Amarillo. (Source: Amarillo Police Department
Amarillo police warns public of ongoing scam involving The Nat on 6th Street

Latest News

Bubba’s 33 will continue its annual Veterans Day tradition of welcoming veterans and active...
Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 to offer free lunches for Veterans Day
The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host its 16th annual Welcome Home Veterans Day event...
Amarillo VA Health Care System to present 16th annual Welcome Home event
United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s donate 500 books to Storybridge Inc for Amarillo students in...
United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s donate 500 books to Storybridge Inc for Amarillo students in need
The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering Veterans...
Discovery Center, Wildcat Bluff offering Veterans Day discounts Saturday