SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Nate Skelton, WTAMU and this week’s Pick Em’s
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Nate Skelton, coverage of WTAMU’s press conference or this week’s Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Nate Skelton, Shamrock Football Head Coach:

Shamrock football head coach Nate Skelton talks to us about their playoff game against Gruver, what challenges he thinks they present and more!

WTAMU Extended Coverage:

Preston Moore shares extended WTAMU press conference coverage and hears from coach Josh Lynn, coach Tom Brown, coach Trevor Callarman and coach Josh Prock.

High School Pick Em’s:

The sports team continue with their Pick Em’s challenge for high school football and previews Game of the Week: Happy vs Follett, Spearman vs Idalou and Dalhart vs Denver City!

