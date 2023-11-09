Who's Hiring?
Signing Day: Area Athletes Sign for College Athletics

The fall national signing period began on Wednesday allowing prospective high school athletes...
The fall national signing period began on Wednesday allowing prospective high school athletes an opportunity to sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 24 area athletes from eight area schools put pen to paper on Wednesday to play college athletics. Here is a list by school on who will be competing at the next level.

Frenship:

Baseball - Landon Hutcheson - Blinn College; Brooks Roberson – Louisiana Tech University; Bryce LeBlanc – Odessa College

Basketball - Abby Boyce - Southern Nazarene; Abbi Holder - Eastern New Mexico University; Gabby Morales - Trinity Valley Community College

Cross Country - Brett Cram - Mars Hill University; Amaya Mendoza-LCU

Golf - Hunter Welch - Midland College

Soccer - Mia Chambliss – Lubbock Christian University; Callaway Scott – Oklahoma Christian University; Makayla Varela – University of Texas - Dallas

Softball - Kynlee Bowlin – University of Texas - Arlington

Lubbock-Cooper

Basketball - Majik Esquivel -Angelo State; Carisa Cortez - Midwestern

Soccer - Sienna Bueno - LCU

Lubbock High

Soccer - Audrey Pool- McMurry University

Idalou

Basketball - Kira Fox

New Home

Basketball - Addy Burns - Angelo State; Payton Conner - Rogers State

Baseball - Logan Addison - Texas Tech

Springlake-Earth

Track & Cross Country - Taytum Goodman - Texas Tech

Borden County

Softball - Rexie Sanders - McMurry

All Saints

Golf - Luke D’Alise - Texas Tech

