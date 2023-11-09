Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Seattle secures 71-60 win against Prairie View A&M

Led by John Christofilis’ 18 points, the Seattle Redhawks defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 71-60 on Wednesday
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 18 points helped Seattle defeat Prairie View A&M 71-60 on Wednesday.

Christofilis added five rebounds for the Redhawks (1-0). Cameron Tyson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Kobe Williamson shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Panthers (1-1) were led by Nick Gazelas, who recorded 16 points. Prairie View A&M also got 15 points, six rebounds and two steals from Charles Smith IV. Javontae Hopkins also had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Scammers are making posters to deceived people in Amarillo. (Source: Amarillo Police Department
Amarillo police warns public of ongoing scam involving The Nat on 6th Street
Guyon Saunders Resource Center asks for donations before cold season
Guyon Saunders Resource Center asks for donations before cold season

Latest News

Logo
Siakam, Raptors beats Doncic, Mavs 127-116 to finish 2-game sweep in Texas
Houston Rockets logo
Jalen Green scores 28 points in 3 quarters as Rockets rout Lakers 128-94 for 4th straight win
Texas Tech University
Isaacs helps make McCasland a winner in his debut as Red Raiders coach
Soccer
Houston’s Jane Campbell wins NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award