Perryton Rangers reminisce on football season after tornado disaster

Perryton Rangers
Perryton Rangers(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - High school football is important in Texas, but for a town that went through unspeakable tragedy just before the season began, this season meant a little bit more for the Perryton Rangers.

“Nobody else can say that they’ve been through what we’ve been through,” Perryton freshman quarterback Cooper Schilling said. “We are the bright spot for everybody. The fans, they’ve been through a lot, and [football season] is just a time that we can all come together and have a good time.”

Perryton clinched their 13th playoff appearance in a row, building inseparable bonds along the way.

“I’m just proud that I made a great bond with my brothers on the football field, and outside of football as well,” Perryton senior center Edgar Ramos said.

“These student athletes were a huge part of our recovery effort,” Perryton football head coach Cole Underwood said. “Seeing the kids out that they think might’ve been bad kids, or kids that were in a negative light, going out and being selfless and helping our community... it was something that turned people’s heads around a little bit. I think they realized that these kids are kids, but they’re fantastic kids. They have a very high character and we’re very blessed to get to coach them every day.”

“We bonded quite a bit,” Perryton senior running back/wide receiver Julian Cervantes said. “Especially over the summer, because the tornado. Whatever happened, we’re working together. Just hanging out after football, just hanging out playing video games, et cetera. It just comes onto the field.”

The playoffs are here, and the Rangers are hoping to build on a season that won’t be soon forgotten.

