November Weather Will Continue

Our latest front has provided a return to November weather with some chilly temperatures and even a few showers in parts of the area. Highs today will only be in the 50s. The coldest temperatures are expected tonight as lows dip below freezing at the 30 degree mark. The weekend will begin with cool temperatures as well with highs in the 50s again tomorrow and 60s Saturday and Sunday. Chilly mornings and mild afternoons will be in place as we begin next week.

