Multiple area athletes sign to play at the next level on National Signing Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Wednesday, multiple area athletes signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level for National Signing Day.

Randall Raiders

KJ Thomas signed to continue his basketball career at the University of Texas at El Paso. Thomas was a crucial part in the Randall Raiders state tournament run in last season. The University of Texas at El Paso is a Division I university and is part of Conference USA.

“I just love the culture they have down there, the coaches, I feel like they really believed in me.” Thomas said of his decision to commit to UTEP. “It’s amazing just having all the family and friends our here [tonight], it’s just amazing.”

“When he leaves, we’ll all shed a few tears because he’s just such a great guy.” Raiders head coach Leslie Broadhurst said. “He wanted to get this done before the season started so he could really concentrate on our team and that’s just the kind of character he has and the kind of person he is.”

Thomas averaged 22.9 points per game last season for the Raiders. He’s already broken the Randall Raider record for three pointers made and is roughly 100 points away from breaking the school’s all-time scoring record.

Earlier in the day at Randall, Alli Ingham signed to continue her soccer career at Lubbock Christian University.

“Everybody kind of talks about how you get a feeling and I never really believed that until I went on the campus during a playoff game.” Ingham said. “We played there and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh this feels like home.’”

Amarillo High Sandies

Brendan Hausen of Amarillo High School signed to continue his basketball career at High Point University. Hausen was part of the Sandies regional final run in the 2021-22 school year and regional semifinal run last year, averaging around 14 points per game in his junior season. High Point University is a Division I university and is part of the Big South Conference.

“I think it was just the best fit for me to come in and play as a freshman and impact the team.” Hausen said.

Ryan Pennington and Blair Pennington Kansas Wesleyan University volleyball. Ryan and Blair surpassed 500 kills and 1000 assists this past season, respectively. Ryan was also recently named NewsChannel10 G.O.A.T. of the Week.

“They’ve been outstanding kids for us. District titles the last two seasons.” Sandies volleyball head coach Mike Moffitt said. “Headed to Kansas Wesleyan to join their sister Joey.”

Charlie Thacker signed with the West Texas A&M golf team. school record for low individual tournament average, had a top five finish last year in state the highest for Amarillo High ever and has the most state title appearances of any Sandies golfer in school history with the chance to break the record this year.

“Not only is she an outstanding golfer, but she’s an outstanding student as well.” “What’s great about Charlie is she’s a great golfer but that’s not what defines Charlie. What defines Charlie is she loves God, she loves people and she loves this team.”

Lilly Cook of Amarillo High School signed to continue her soccer career at Merrimack College. Cook was the leading goal scorer on the Sandies team last year and the leader in assists.

“My mom’s from up there, so we went up there one summer and we went for a visit.” Cook said. “Met with the coach, and I just fell in love with the school. I love it so much. It’s been my dream since I was little to play Division I soccer. If you were to ask me when I was four years old what I wanted to do when I grow up, I would’ve told you to play soccer in college.”

Then, three Lady Sandies softball stars signed to play in college.

Leadoff hitter Taylyn Shuffield signed to join the team at Central Baptist College.

“She can play infield, she can play outfield, she can do whatever we ask of her.” Lady Sandies softball head coach Ty Hoobler said. “She’s an awesome kid, got an awesome family and we’re really proud of her.

Danae Lopez signed to continue her soccer career at Colorado Christian University. She broke the single season and career Amarillo High softball record for home runs last year with the Sandies.

“She’s been the offensive MVP for three years in a row for the district.” Hoobler said. “Obviously she’s gonna be doing some more this season... We are proud that we have her.”

Tessia Guzman is signing to join the team at Midland College.

“She’s been a three-year starter for us. Last year she was the pitcher of the year in our district. She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen.” Hoobler said.

Finally for Amarillo High, Adam Burlison. The new transfer student to the Sandies track & field team, is signing to run at Oregon next year.

“Really when I went up there it felt like home.” Burlison said. “You always see Oregon track in movies. They have a really rich tradition of distance running.”

VIDEO: Multiple area athletes sign to play at the next level on National Signing Day (Part I)

Canyon Eagles

Hannah Stuart of Canyon High School signed to continue her cross country and track & field career at the University of Missouri. Stuart was part of the back-to-back state UIL state championship teams for the Lady Eagles. At the 2023 UIL state meet, Stuart broke the state record for the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:30.12. The University of Missouri is a Division I university part of the Southeastern Conference.

“I feel very blessed and extremely grateful to everyone that’s helped me so far.” Stuart said. “Whenever I was younger, I never would’ve thought I would do something like this, but I’m glad to say I can.”

West Plains Wolves

Desi Hernandez of West Plains High School signed to continue her softball career at Black Hills State University. Hernandez is the first softball player from West Plains to sign to play at the next level. Black Hills State University is a Division II university and is part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

“It means so much, I worked so many years for this.” Hernandez said. “I started softball when I was about four, so I have been working towards this dream of play colligate softball... I feel like I’m paving the way for girls coming up behind me to come up and play colligate softball as well.”

