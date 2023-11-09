Who's Hiring?
A Major Cooldown

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! After a historically warm start to the week, a cold front blew through yesterday evening, bringing in some much cooler air, where we’ll see highs today only build into the 50′s. Skies will be mostly overcast today with some showers possible toward the south part of the region. It will be slightly warmer and sunnier tomorrow, with high in the 60′s through the weekend. Things look to remain dry through at least the first part of next week.

