Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife

Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift. (Source: @dana.rice.realtor / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (Gray News) – A husband in Maryland is putting a stop to his wife’s Taylor Swift obsession – or at least, he’s trying to.

In a video posted to Instagram, Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying curse words, she owes a quarter every time she talks about Swift.

A paper label on the jar reads:

“Taylor Swift Jar

Any mention of T. Swift and you owe $0.25.

I can’t take it anymore.

Travis Kelce included.”

That’s right – even if Rice mentions the Chiefs tight end, who is Swift’s new boyfriend, she owes money.

“I can’t take it no longer,” Rice’s husband says in the video as he is taping the label to the swear jar. Rice is heard laughing in the background.

The video went viral and has been viewed nearly 10 million times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
Amarillo police have arrested a woman charged with murder in the death of an infant.
Amarillo police: Woman arrested for homicide of baby
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Scammers are making posters to deceived people in Amarillo. (Source: Amarillo Police Department
Amarillo police warns public of ongoing scam involving The Nat on 6th Street

Latest News

Secondhand shopping becoming first choice for many Americans
How to cash in on the secondhand shopping surge
The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host its 16th annual Welcome Home Veterans Day event...
Amarillo VA Health Care System to present 16th annual Welcome Home event
Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift....
Husband creates Taylor Swift 'swear jar' for wife
If you have any $2 bills lying around, they could be worth thousands.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of...
2 men facing charges after caught digging up grandmother’s grave