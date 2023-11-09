Who's Hiring?
Houston’s Jane Campbell wins NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award

Jane Campbell of the Houston Dash has been named the National Women's Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jane Campbell of the Houston Dash was named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year on Wednesday.

Campbell, who played every minute of the NWSL regular season for her team, led the league with the lowest goals-against average with 0.83 goals a game.

Campbell and Houston’s defense allowed just 18 goals, fewest in the league, over 22 regular-season matches.

She made 93 total saves and had eight shutouts, a personal and Houston best. She has played in 126 matches for the Dash since 2017, setting a club record for appearances.

The Dash finished 6-8-8 this season, missing out on the playoffs.

This is the first time Campbell has won the annual award, which is determined by a vote of players, coaches and club officials, the media and fans.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

