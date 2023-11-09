Game of the Week: Happy vs. Follett in the Bi-District Championship
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first round of the playoffs can sometimes bring mismatches, but not for these two teams.
At 9-1 and 7-3, Happy and Follett are two of the best 1A teams in the Panhandle.
They played in Week 2 of this season, a game that Happy won 46-42. It the closest final score for either team all season long.
When they met earlier this year, it was only John Anderson’s second game as Follett’s head coach.
Now, he has a full season behind him, but he could accomplish his main goal on Friday night.
The game kicks off Friday night in White Deer at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.