Game of the Week: Happy vs. Follett in the Bi-District Championship

Follett Panthers
Follett Panthers(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first round of the playoffs can sometimes bring mismatches, but not for these two teams.

At 9-1 and 7-3, Happy and Follett are two of the best 1A teams in the Panhandle.

They played in Week 2 of this season, a game that Happy won 46-42. It the closest final score for either team all season long.

When they met earlier this year, it was only John Anderson’s second game as Follett’s head coach.

Now, he has a full season behind him, but he could accomplish his main goal on Friday night.

The game kicks off Friday night in White Deer at 6:00 p.m.

