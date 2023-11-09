Game of the Week: Happy vs. Follett in the Bi-District Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first round of the playoffs can sometimes bring mismatches, but not for these two teams.

At 9-1 and 7-3, Happy and Follett are two of the best 1A teams in the Panhandle.

They played in Week 2 of this season, a game that Happy won 46-42. It the closest final score for either team all season long.

It’s going to take a complete game to beat those guys. They’re good. They were good the first time that we played them. We had some miscues here and there, but they could say the same thing. They’re a different ball club than the last time that we played them, and we are as well. They really improved throughout the year.

When they met earlier this year, it was only John Anderson’s second game as Follett’s head coach.

Now, he has a full season behind him, but he could accomplish his main goal on Friday night.

I wanted to make it to the playoffs, but the big goal for me all year that I’ve been telling the kids is “We need to win round one.” Last year, they got beat in round one. We need to start finding a way to get back on that train of being successful, not just in district and the regular season, but in the playoffs.

The game kicks off Friday night in White Deer at 6:00 p.m.

