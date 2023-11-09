Who's Hiring?
Discovery Center, Wildcat Bluff offering Veterans Day discounts Friday

The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering Veterans...
The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering Veterans Day discounts for veterans and active military Friday.(Credit: Discovery Center Collective)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering Veterans Day discounts for veterans and active military Friday.

For all active military members and veterans with military ID, admission for both centers will be $1.

Both locations will also be offering active and former service members half off of family memberships during their operating hours. According to a press release, the membership discount will only be applicable in person with proof of ID.

The Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Discovery Center website.

