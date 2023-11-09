Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death

Court documents reveal the details surrounding the arrest of an Amarillo woman for the death of...
Court documents reveal the details surrounding the arrest of an Amarillo woman for the death of her baby.(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kristin Rodin and Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court documents reveal the details surrounding the arrest of an Amarillo woman for the death of her baby.

On Monday around 11:50 a.m., Amarillo police say officers responded to the area of Center Avenue near S. Louisiana to a distress call reporting a 7-month-old baby who was unresponsive.

WARNING: The following details may be disturbing to some readers.

When officers arrived, paramedics were already on the scene and confirmed the baby had died.

Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating statements to officers about injuring the child.

Officers learned Varner lived at the home with the child’s father and two other roommates.

One of the roommates told officers the baby had been crying in his crib in the living room when Varner came and took the baby back into a bedroom. The roommate stated she “heard a ‘thud’ from the bedroom.”

Court documents state an autopsy determined the baby died of blunt force trauma.

Documents state Varner then admitted that she threw the baby on a bed and pressed on his stomach until he stopped crying. She said she then threw the baby on the floor and went back to sleep.

She was arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail on the charge of murder.

The Homicide Division has been assigned to the case.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Scammers are making posters to deceived people in Amarillo. (Source: Amarillo Police Department
Amarillo police warns public of ongoing scam involving The Nat on 6th Street

Latest News

Bubba’s 33 will continue its annual Veterans Day tradition of welcoming veterans and active...
Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 to offer free lunches for Veterans Day
The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host its 16th annual Welcome Home Veterans Day event...
Amarillo VA Health Care System to present 16th annual Welcome Home event
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s donate 500 books to Storybridge Inc for Amarillo students in...
United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s donate 500 books to Storybridge Inc for Amarillo students in need