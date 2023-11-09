Who's Hiring?
Cooling Down

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold front dropped temperatures from well above average to well below. After highs near 90° on Tuesday, look for highs in the low 50s for Thursday. There is a small chance of some light showers across the southern parts of the area on Thursday. Rain chance is only 10-20%. Temperatures will climb back through the 60s through the weekend and be near 70° next week.

