Cooling Down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold front dropped temperatures from well above average to well below. After highs near 90° on Tuesday, look for highs in the low 50s for Thursday. There is a small chance of some light showers across the southern parts of the area on Thursday. Rain chance is only 10-20%. Temperatures will climb back through the 60s through the weekend and be near 70° next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.