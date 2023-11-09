Who's Hiring?
Cooler, Possibly Wet Forecast

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Much cooler conditions have taken over today with highs only in the 50s along with some cloudy skies. A few showers have been drifting across our southern counties. There will be a break in shower activity tonight with temps dropping into the 30-35 degree range by morning. Another disturbance will track over our area tomorrow generating more clouds and a few rain and snow showers. Highs will likely stay in the upper 40s and low 50s again tomorrow. We expect to clear this weekend with chilly mornings near freezing but highs above 60 both Saturday and Sunday.

