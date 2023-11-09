Who's Hiring?
Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in death of Texico infant

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A judge sentenced a Clovis man to 15 years in prison for his role in the death of a four-month-old Texico infant.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced that on Wednesday, Christian Alonzo pled to a count of abandonment of a child resulting in death and was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections.

According to the district attorney, on April 26, 2021, officers with the Texico Police Department responded to an apartment complex near Avenue F in Texico. Officers discovered an unresponsive four-month-old girl.

Officials say Texico officers investigated the incident along with the services of the Field Agent with the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Officers learned the child had been left in custody of Alonzo, who officials say is her father.

According to witnesses, Alonzo came out of his apartment claiming the baby was not breathing.

Later at autopsy, it was discovered that the child suffered from blunt force trauma to the head, resulting in her death.

Officials say after the baby’s death, Alonzo left the area and was later found in Massachusetts. He was then taken back to New Mexico to stand trial.

Alonzo was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections. Officials say the court found the count was a serious offense and as a result, Alonzo must serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence before he can be considered for release on parole.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

