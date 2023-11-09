Who's Hiring?
Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of 2 men in 2021

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CLOVIS, N.M (KFDA) - A Clovis man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the deaths of two men in 2021.

District Judge Fred Van Soelen sentenced Xavier Lucero to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, the maximum penalty for second degree murder.

In 2021, officers learned that five teenage boys were at a party just south of Brady Street in Clovis when an argument broke out. The argument quickly escalated into a fistfight, resulting in the five boys leaving the area.

The five teens were chased by a vehicle containing several more young men, including Lucero.

The fleeing boys became trapped when they were stopped by a passing train on MLK Boulevard.

When the pursuing vehicle caught up to them, Lucero and two others got out of their vehicle and began to open fire with handguns.

One victim was shot in the shoulder.

A second victim died when he wrecked the car as he tried to drive away.

After the incident, Lucero fled to California where he was caught. When he gave a statement, he admitted to the shooting.

Judge Fred Van Soelen sentenced Xavier Lucero to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, saying that each count was a serious violent offense. As a result, Lucero will be forced to serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence before he can be considered for release on parole.

Judge Van Soelen, who presided over the case, said, “All I can come away with is that a waste this is. Because of the decisions that you made, you took what was a fist fight and grew it into a tragic loss to everyone involved.”

