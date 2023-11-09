City of Amarillo water meter upgrade starts phase 2 on Nov. 13

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will soon move into phase two of the water meter upgrade.

During phase one, 1,500 meters were installed. Phase two begins on Monday, Nov. 13, with the plan to upgrade 75,000 meters.

The upgrades are in District 24 and District 6.

Phase two is expected to go until the end of 2025 which will complete the project. Once your meter is upgraded, there will be more water use data available.

“Once you have a digital meter installed it will create a higher level of accuracy and efficiency for the actual customer in troubleshooting issues problem issues that may occur on their residence,” said Jennifer Gonzalez, utility billing manager, City of Amarillo.

A consumption portal is in the works for customers to view water usage. You are able to set thresholds to stay under a usage amount and it has a leak or excessive usage alerts.

“Water is a precious resource so it’s going to be a better option for us to really look at those conservation efforts,” said Gonzalez.

A postcard will be mailed to customers prior to installation. Meter replacement will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information and updates on the installation map, click here.

