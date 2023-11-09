Who's Hiring?
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A Canyon woman has been booked on a murder charge after a deadly shooting yesterday.

According to officials, on November 8 around 9:45p.m., Randall County Deputies were dispatched to a home on Mission Avenue just off of I27 to a report of an individual being shot.

When officers arrived, deputies reported finding a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Deputies, BSA paramedics and Canyon Fire Department personnel administered first aid and life-saving measures.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Northwest Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury, according to a release.

The suspect, Stephanie Elise Evans, was later arrested and taken to the Randall County Jail, where she was booked on a murder charge.

An autopsy was ordered by Potter County Justice of the Peace Jackson and is scheduled for early next week, officials say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

