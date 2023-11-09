Who's Hiring?
Arlington National Cemetery Veterans Day program features Amarillo VA Psychiatrist

Arlington National Cemetery Veterans Day program features Amarillo VA Psychiatrist
Arlington National Cemetery Veterans Day program features Amarillo VA Psychiatrist
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Veterans Affairs selected Dr. Michael T. Lambert, a psychiatrist at the Amarillo VA Health Care System, to be featured during the Arlington National Cemetery Veterans Day Program on Saturday.

Dr. Lambert is one of two VA employees selected from several nominations across the nation.

“This honor is surreal. Good things can only happen with the support and confidence of the top leaders I served under and learned from,” said Dr. Lambert.

Dr. Lambert has served Veterans as a VA psychiatrist for 37 years.

Under Dr. Lambert’s leadership, the Amarillo VA Behavioral Health Services has transformed into the highest performing facility in the country. Since 2019, for 11 of the 19 quarters, Amarillo has ranked number one in the country on Mental Health performance measures.

“Dr. Lambert is truly a valuable employee and an outstanding Behavioral Health leader for our Veterans and staff,” said Rodney S. Gonzales, Amarillo VA HCS director.

To watch the ceremony, click here.

