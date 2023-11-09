Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 to offer free lunches for Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bubba’s 33 will continue its annual Veterans Day tradition of welcoming veterans and active U.S. military to enjoy a free lunch this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 on 2813 W. Interstate 40.

According to a press release, all veterans, including active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose between six different entrees including:

A classic cheeseburger

Bubba’s bacon burger

Bacon chicken mac-n-cheese

Grilled chicken salad

Chicken tender salad

Or any 12-inch pizza

Plus a choice of soda, sweet tea, or coffee

Proof of service includes a military or VA card, or discharge papers.

If you are not able to attend this Saturday, Bubba’s will be distributing raincheck vouchers good through May 30, 2024.

