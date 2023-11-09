Amarillo VA Health Care System to present 16th annual Welcome Home event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host its 16th annual Welcome Home Veterans Day event this Saturday.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Tristate Fairgrounds Rex Baxter Building, 3401 SE 10th Ave.

Event organizers say the event is open to all veterans and families and will feature food courtesy of United Supermarkets, music, activities, door prizes and more.

“It is an honor to host this event to ‘welcome home’ our nation heroes and thank them for their service,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, AVAHCS director. “This is the first in-person Welcome Home event we’ve hosted since before the pandemic and we could not be happier to bring our veteran population back together again and celebrate them on Veterans Day.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.