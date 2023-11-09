Amarillo dentist gives local Army Veteran free dental care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local Amarillo Army Veteran was given the gift of free dental care and dentures for Veterans day from a local dentist.

U.S. Army Veteran Steven Stills was in an accident over 10 years ago and lost half of his bottom teeth.

“After that, my teeth just started to fall out. I had to get dentures at that time, but they just never fit well,” said Stills.

Stills visited Dr. Venkata Pasupuleti at Affordable Dentures and Implants in Amarillo with the plan to see what options were available for new dentures.

Little did Stills know, Dr. Pasupuleti was going to give free dental care to honor him on Veterans Day.

“When I met Steven and saw the struggles he had with his dentures, I knew we could and should help him. It is an honor for us to honor him for Veterans Day with the special gift of a new smile,” said Dr. Pasupuleti.

Stills returned to Affordable Dentures and Implants this morning for a check up on his new dentures that will eventually snap on to dental implants surgically placed by Dr. Pasupuleti.

“I am just amazed. I am super grateful for what they are doing for me,” said Stills.

Stills shares that once all of his dental care is completed, he looks most forward to, “eating steak and a bacon cheeseburger again.” He adds, “Having issues with your teeth plays on your emotions and confidence. I’m so grateful for this.”

