Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other

Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56, were arrested after being accused of...
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56, were arrested after being accused of inciting children to fight each other at a day care, authorities in South Carolina said.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two daycare employees were arrested Thursday after being accused of inciting children to fight.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office and the Department of Social Services began an investigation after the incident was brought to light by Kids Unlimited of Prosperity day care, who were following mandated reporting procedures.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the daycare employees “encouraged and directed other students to fight or exhibit violence toward other students and allowed the violence to proceed without correction.”

The sheriff’s office identified the two daycare employees as Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56.

Deputies said Jones faces 14 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 14 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Caldwell faces 15 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 15 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Foster said Caldwell is accused of assault and battery by hitting a child, and Jones is accused of taking a video. He confirmed the daycare has cooperated with deputies, and the employees were terminated.

Deputies said both Jones and Caldwell will go before a magistrate Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WISTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Scammers are making posters to deceived people in Amarillo. (Source: Amarillo Police Department
Amarillo police warns public of ongoing scam involving The Nat on 6th Street
Guyon Saunders Resource Center asks for donations before cold season
Guyon Saunders Resource Center asks for donations before cold season

Latest News

The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering Veterans...
Discovery Center, Wildcat Bluff offering Veterans Day discounts Friday
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to end civil fraud trial, seeking verdict in ex-president’s favor
President Biden says he has been asking for 'longer' humanitarian pauses in Gaza. (POOL)
Biden remarks on Israel's 'humanitarian pauses'
Toot’n Totum is teaming up with the Salvation Army for its annual Change for the Better...
Toot’n Totum, Salvation Army team up for annual ‘Change for the Better’ campaign
Seal of Texas Attorney General's Office
‘Hazard material’ sent to Texas Attorney General’s Office