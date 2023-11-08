WT Military and Veterans Services earns statewide honor

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Office of Military and Veterans Services was given the 2023 Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award by the Texas Veterans Commission.

WTAMU is one of 19 institutions receiving a gold award.

“Colleges and universities across Texas are dedicated to offering exceptional resources and educational support to our brave veterans as they pursue opportunities in higher education. I thank these institutions for their ongoing work to provide comprehensive services for student veterans and military-connected students. Texans are forever indebted to our veterans and their families, and we will continue to help support their success so they can thrive here in Texas,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

WT currently serves nearly 600 military and veteran students. WT has a goal of being a leading institution in the United States for enrolling military personnel.

“This award signifies WT’s commitment to its core values and mission. The emphasis on improving education, support and community reflects our dedication to those who have served our nation.” said James Thompson, WT’s Military and Veteran Services community coordinator.

This is the first year that WTAMU has earned this honor, according to the Texas Veteran Commission, with the award coming just before WT’s expanded Veterans Day celebrations on campus.

