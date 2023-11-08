Who's Hiring?
WT hosting Veterans Day celebration on Friday

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to honor veterans at West Texas A&M University in Canyon on Friday.

The Veterans Day celebration begins at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Veterans Memorial at WT, according to a press release.

The celebration will include a flyover from Cannon Air Force Base and guest speaker Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, director of the Amarillo VA Healthcare System.

Gonzalez is a retired colonel from the U.S. Army and was the deputy director and chief of staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., the press release said.

“This is a day that commands we pause, reflect, recognize and honor veterans,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “Military service is woven into the fabric of our nation — a noble act of selflessness and an essential part of preserving the democracy which affords us the freedoms we often take for granted.”

The flyover is by the 16th Special Operations Squadron of the 27th Special Operations Wing from Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, N.M., under the command of Capt. Austin Pearman.

The event will also have a wreath laying to recognize those who gave their life while serving in the military.

Ubaldo Campa, a sophomore political science major and U.S. Army reservist from Amarillo, will deliver the invocation. The Sound of West Texas Buffalo Marching Band will play an armed forces tribute.

There will also be free hot dogs and Buffalo cookies at the event.

