WRCA 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo kicks off today

The Working Ranch Cowboys Association plans to stop by Amarillo from Wednesday through Sunday.
The Working Ranch Cowboys Association plans to stop by Amarillo from Wednesday through Sunday.(Credit: WRCA Working Ranch Cowboys Association - Facebook)
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Working Ranch Cowboys Association plans to stop by Amarillo from Wednesday through Sunday.

The WRCA’s five days of events kicks off with a celebration Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

Thursday will feature a special kids rodeo from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., a ranch equipment expo starting at 1:00 p.m. and more.

There will be several different expos, shows and rodeo events throughout the weekend as well, according to event organizers. Following the rodeo performance will include an awards ceremony.

The WRCA started in March 1995 and produces the World Championship Ranch Rodeo to showcase the skills of working ranch cowboys and to raise funds for the WRCA Foundation.

To see the full schedule of events, visit the WRCA website.

