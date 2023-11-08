Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for the season opener.

Texas Tech finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 7.3 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 in Southland action and 7-12 on the road last season. The Lions shot 45.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Source: Pampa Police Department
Pampa police: 14-year-old student arrested on terroristic threat charge
Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a $71 million award to start on the Amarillo...
City Council approves Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project
Officials say police have identified a suspect from the social media threat that caused Pampa...
Police identify suspect from social media threat to Pampa High School
A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash with a semi-truck in Gaines County over...
Hobbs motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-truck

Latest News

football generic
Alajiki scores 17, Rice knocks off Saint Thomas (TX) 101-57
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play during overtime of the team's...
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests
Houston Rockets logo
Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory
Logo
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win