The Studio to host 3rd annual Free Photos with Santa this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Studio will host its third annual Free Photos with Santa event this Friday.

The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 5461 McKenna Square, Suite 104, in Town Square Village.

Event organizers say visitors will get digital copies of their photos by email within two weeks.

Photos are free and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers say the event will feature Christmas-themed snacks and hot chocolate.

