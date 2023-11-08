SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with the CISD Press Conference, Stacy Perryman and John Anderson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s coverage of the CISD press conference and interviews with Stacy Perryman and John Anderson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

CISD Press Conference Extended Coverage:

Stacy Perryman, Happy Football Head Coach:

Happy football head coach Stacy Perryman tells us about their upcoming playoff game against Follett, their football season, and more!

John Anderson, Follett Football Head Coach:

Follett football head coach John Anderson tells us about their upcoming payoff game against Happy, what they have learned from their prior game against Happy, and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.