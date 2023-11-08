Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with the CISD Press Conference, Stacy Perryman and John Anderson

SPORTS DRIVE: Happy football head coach Stacy Perryman
SPORTS DRIVE: Happy football head coach Stacy Perryman
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s coverage of the CISD press conference and interviews with Stacy Perryman and John Anderson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

CISD Press Conference Extended Coverage:

Stacy Perryman, Happy Football Head Coach:

Happy football head coach Stacy Perryman tells us about their upcoming playoff game against Follett, their football season, and more!

John Anderson, Follett Football Head Coach:

Follett football head coach John Anderson tells us about their upcoming payoff game against Happy, what they have learned from their prior game against Happy, and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Source: Pampa Police Department
Pampa police: 14-year-old student arrested on terroristic threat charge
Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a $71 million award to start on the Amarillo...
City Council approves Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project
Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash with a semi-truck in Gaines County over...
Hobbs motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-truck

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Follett football head coach John Anderson
SPORTS DRIVE: Follett football head coach John Anderson
SPORTS DRIVE: CISD Press Conference Extended Coverage
SPORTS DRIVE: CISD Press Conference Extended Coverage
SPORTS DRIVE: Happy football head coach Stacy Perryman
SPORTS DRIVE: Happy football head coach Stacy Perryman
Randall volleyball takes down Canyon to advance to regional tournament.
Randall volleyball eliminates rival Canyon in playoff sweep