Randall volleyball eliminates rival Canyon in playoff sweep

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders took down the Canyon Lady Eagles in a sweep on Tuesday night to advance to the regional tournament.

It’s the fourth win of the season for Randall over their rivals in Canyon with one coming in a non-district tournament, two in district action, and this final victory in the postseason. The reigning state champs were able to sweep in all four matches.

Star senior outside hitter Jordyn Gove led the way once again with a staggering game-high 27 kills over the court of just the three sets to go along with two blocks and eight digs while Brooke Henderson led the way in aces with four. Senior libero Kenna Miller was also key in the victory, with a team-high 12 digs and two aces.

“They’ve done an incredible job.” Lady Raiders head coach Haleigh Burns said of her team after the win. “Making it to the regional tournament in this region is tough and to watch my kids do it is great. I’m proud of them.”

Randall will play Glen Rose in the regional semifinals on Friday. If both the Lady Raiders and the West Plains Lady Wolves are able to win their semifinal matchups, they’d face each other in the regional finals on Saturday.

