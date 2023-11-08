Polk County residents along U.S. 59 urged to stay inside after petroleum plant explosion

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Some Polk County residents are being advised to shelter in place and shut off all HVAC systems in homes and businesses after a plant explosion.

A petroleum processing plant exploded in San Jacinto County on Wednesday morning. (San Jacinto County Constable Pct. 2)

Polk County Office of Emergency management reported that a plant explosion in Shepherd on Farm-to-Market Road 1127 has released a plume into the air. Polk County OEM recommends that residents along US Highway 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems immediately.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has said that Highway 59 southbound is shut down at the north end of State Highway Loop 393 all southbound traffic is being rerouted down Loop 393 to W FM 1988 to FM 3278 to FM 222 to State Highway 150.

According to the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management, the direction of travel for the smoke puts Chester and Colmesneil as well as parts of the North West portion of Tyler County in the path. Residents of those areas are advised to shelter in place at this time with windows closed, heat and air off. Further instruction will be provided as it becomes available from emergency personnel.

Corrigan-Camden ISD advised parents that all campuses will be sheltering in place and shutting down HVAC systems.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black plumes of smoke. At this time, it is unknown what effects the chemicals in the air will have.

Area of effect after plant explosion. (Polk County Office of Emergency Management)

