Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Polk County residents along U.S. 59 urged to stay inside after petroleum plant explosion

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Some Polk County residents are being advised to shelter in place and shut off all HVAC systems in homes and businesses after a plant explosion.

A petroleum processing plant exploded in San Jacinto County on Wednesday morning.
A petroleum processing plant exploded in San Jacinto County on Wednesday morning.(San Jacinto County Constable Pct. 2)

Polk County Office of Emergency management reported that a plant explosion in Shepherd on Farm-to-Market Road 1127 has released a plume into the air. Polk County OEM recommends that residents along US Highway 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems immediately.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has said that Highway 59 southbound is shut down at the north end of State Highway Loop 393 all southbound traffic is being rerouted down Loop 393 to W FM 1988 to FM 3278 to FM 222 to State Highway 150.

According to the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management, the direction of travel for the smoke puts Chester and Colmesneil as well as parts of the North West portion of Tyler County in the path. Residents of those areas are advised to shelter in place at this time with windows closed, heat and air off. Further instruction will be provided as it becomes available from emergency personnel.

Corrigan-Camden ISD advised parents that all campuses will be sheltering in place and shutting down HVAC systems.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black plumes of smoke. At this time, it is unknown what effects the chemicals in the air will have.

Area of effect after plant explosion.
Area of effect after plant explosion.(Polk County Office of Emergency Management)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Source: Pampa Police Department
Pampa police: 14-year-old student arrested on terroristic threat charge
Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a $71 million award to start on the Amarillo...
City Council approves Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project
Officials say police have identified a suspect from the social media threat that caused Pampa...
Police identify suspect from social media threat to Pampa High School
A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash with a semi-truck in Gaines County over...
Hobbs motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-truck

Latest News

The City of Amarillo has announced its Veterans Day service schedule for this Friday.
City of Amarillo announces Veterans Day service schedule
The Studio will host its third annual Free Photos with Santa event this Friday.
The Studio to host 3rd annual Free Photos with Santa this Friday
Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.
Update: Nine-month-old child found, Laredo Police say